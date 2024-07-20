Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Shares Down 1.2%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 67.20 ($0.87). 1,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68 ($0.88).

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 68.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 65.43. The firm has a market cap of £309.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.60.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of €0.74 ($0.80) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s payout ratio is 5,261.71%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.