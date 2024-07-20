Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 97,300 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,300 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.5% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $143,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 297,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,685,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.73. 7,393,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,332,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.40. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

