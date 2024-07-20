Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp cut its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $9,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Shares of FIX stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.28. 487,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,591. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.42. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.89 and a fifty-two week high of $352.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

