Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Trading 5.2% Higher

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $13.02. 539,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 718,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $509.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.97 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

