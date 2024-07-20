comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) versus Pazoo (OTCMKTS:PZOO) Head to Head Contrast

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) and Pazoo (OTCMKTS:PZOO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

comScore has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pazoo has a beta of -0.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares comScore and Pazoo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore $371.34 million 0.18 -$79.36 million ($18.37) -0.75 Pazoo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Pazoo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than comScore.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for comScore and Pazoo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pazoo 0 0 0 0 N/A

comScore currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.18%.

Profitability

This table compares comScore and Pazoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore -19.57% -47.78% -6.71% Pazoo N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.2% of comScore shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of comScore shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Pazoo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

comScore beats Pazoo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation. The company's cross platform solutions products and services comprises Comscore TVNational that helps customers understand the performance of network advertising campaigns; Comscore TVLocal allows customers to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; Movie Solutions; and Hollywood Software Suite. In addition, it offers custom solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. Further, the company provides products that measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time. It serves digital publishers, television networks, movie studios, content owners, brand advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Pazoo

Pazoo, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It offers laboratory testing services for marijuana. Pazoo, Inc.was formerly known as IUCSS, Inc. and changed its name to Pazoo, Inc. in May 2011. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

