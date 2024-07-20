Conflux (CFX) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $730.27 million and approximately $40.00 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 19% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,186.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.87 or 0.00587724 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.04 or 0.00108708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008457 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00035604 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.25 or 0.00242974 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00050062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00070583 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,023,225,409 coins and its circulating supply is 4,235,722,561 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,022,954,672.05 with 4,235,454,663.73 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17897485 USD and is up 3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $37,507,914.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

