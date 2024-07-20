ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Lowered to $132.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $147.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.29.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $114.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $105.77 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.34. The firm has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

