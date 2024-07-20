ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,715 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 787 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,133 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,558,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.35. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $105.77 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.