Contrasting PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE) and Visa (NYSE:V)

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.2% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Visa and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 0 6 20 0 2.77 PPJ Healthcare Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Visa currently has a consensus price target of $304.72, suggesting a potential upside of 14.79%.

This table compares Visa and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $34.14 billion 14.22 $17.27 billion $8.95 29.66 PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than PPJ Healthcare Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Visa and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 53.87% 51.23% 21.31% PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Visa has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Visa beats PPJ Healthcare Enterprises on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services. The company also provides acceptance solutions, which include Cybersource that provides modular and value-added services for connecting merchants to payment processing; risk and identity solutions, such as Visa Advanced Authorization, Visa Secure, Visa Risk and Decision Manager, Visa Consumer Authentication Service, and payment-decisioning solutions for fraud prevention; and Visa Consulting and Analytics, a payment consulting advisory services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brand names. The company serves merchants, financial institutions, and government entities. Visa Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About PPJ Healthcare Enterprises

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides automated healthcare reimbursement cycle, online health information digital-systems, and practice information management digital-system software to health care providers and general businesses worldwide. The company offers the Automated Biller, a medical billing system that allows physicians to bill their medical insurance claims at the point of service without data entry, coding, or billing personnel. It also provides billing, specialty medical billing, collection, and workers comp lien collection services for health care providers in the areas of pain management, anesthesia and surgery centers practices, and various specialties of medicine. The company was formerly known as PPJ Enterprise and changed its name to PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. in October 2014. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

