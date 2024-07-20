Contrasting thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) & SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) and thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SGS and thyssenkrupp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SGS 1 2 0 0 1.67 thyssenkrupp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SGS $7.37 billion 2.37 $615.99 million N/A N/A thyssenkrupp $43.94 billion N/A -$2.21 billion $0.14 30.43

This table compares SGS and thyssenkrupp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SGS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than thyssenkrupp.

Volatility and Risk

SGS has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, thyssenkrupp has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SGS and thyssenkrupp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SGS N/A N/A N/A thyssenkrupp 0.20% 0.62% 0.24%

Dividends

SGS pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. thyssenkrupp pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. thyssenkrupp pays out 71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

thyssenkrupp beats SGS on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services. In addition, it offers a range of testing, inspection and certification solutions for the crop science, food, health science, and cosmetics and hygiene industries; field services, technical assessment, and advisory services; and services related to industrial, public health and safety, environmental testing, and public mandates. Further, it provides assessment, auditing, and certification, supply chain assurance, training, consulting, and sustainability assurance services; agricultural commodities, geochemistry, laboratory testing petroleum and chemicals, metallurgy and consulting, mineral and metal commodities, and oil, gas, and chemical commodities; and sustainability solutions. The company serves the agriculture and food, chemical, construction, consumer and retail, energy, industrial manufacturing, life sciences, mining, oil and gas, public, and transportation sectors. SGS SA was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages. The Decarbon Technologies segment provides slewing bearings and rings, green ammonia and methanol, chemical and cement plants, high pressure processing, and refinery services, as well as green hydrogen. The Marine System segment manufactures submarines, naval services, and naval surface vessels. The Material Services segment offers 3D-printing/additive manufacturing, alloys, infrastructure project and services, industrial minerals, logistics services, metals, nonferrous metals, plastics, rolled steel, special ores, and stainless steel. The Steel Europe segment manufactures composite materials, electrical steel, hot strips, organic coated strips and sheet, packaging steel, precision steel strip, and sheet and coated products. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

