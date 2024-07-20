Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $6.47 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $6.47 or 0.00009714 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.53 billion and $115.84 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00042275 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00015603 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000639 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.