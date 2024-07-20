Creditcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.11 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000797 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $188.26 million and $9.11 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001265 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 355,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

