Critical Analysis: Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Payments and 36Kr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Payments 1 6 21 0 2.71 36Kr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Payments currently has a consensus price target of $145.32, indicating a potential upside of 44.40%. Given Global Payments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Payments is more favorable than 36Kr.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

89.8% of Global Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Global Payments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of 36Kr shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Global Payments and 36Kr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Payments $9.65 billion 2.66 $986.23 million $5.04 19.97 36Kr $47.91 million 0.24 -$12.71 million ($0.30) -0.98

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr. 36Kr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Global Payments has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 36Kr has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Payments and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Payments 13.40% 11.72% 5.36% 36Kr -26.79% -31.59% -18.85%

Summary

Global Payments beats 36Kr on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services. This segment also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added solutions and services, such as point-of-sale software, analytics and customer engagement, payroll and reporting, and human capital management. The Issuer Solutions segment offers solutions that enable financial institutions and retailers to manage their card portfolios through a platform; and commercial payments, account payables, and electronic payment alternatives solutions for businesses and governments. It markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, advertisement agent, online/offline event, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

