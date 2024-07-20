Cronos Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.71 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0943 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.50 billion and approximately $8.71 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00042254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009562 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00015289 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.