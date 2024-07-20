CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CSX by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,246,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914,656 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CSX by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,679 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,855,000 after buying an additional 470,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $757,276,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,217,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,922,000 after buying an additional 135,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.69. 7,383,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,859,671. The stock has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $35.07.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Bank of America cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.