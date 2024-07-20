Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys Shares of 2,000 Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 89,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $1,988,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 871,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,870,000 after purchasing an additional 630,964 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Stephens upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.92. The stock had a trading volume of 228,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,262. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.03 and a 12-month high of $276.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.32 and its 200 day moving average is $238.68.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.