Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $910,000 Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 130.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,170 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in TELUS were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,789,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $356,033,000 after acquiring an additional 387,561 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 1,681,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after purchasing an additional 44,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in TELUS by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,704,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,466. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 3.73%. On average, analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TU. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

