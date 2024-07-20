Cumberland Partners Ltd Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,195,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,247,452. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.