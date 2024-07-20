Cumberland Partners Ltd Makes New Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,389,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Moody’s by 392.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,634,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $6.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $442.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $458.24.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCO

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.