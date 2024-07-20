Cumberland Partners Ltd Reduces Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Open Text were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 14.2% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 117,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Open Text by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 78,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Open Text by 1.7% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 334,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTEX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 325,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,061. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 24.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on OTEX

Open Text Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.