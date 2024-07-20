D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 3258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

D-BOX Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.42 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.00.

About D-BOX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D-BOX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-BOX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.