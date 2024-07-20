D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on August 8th

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

D.R. Horton has raised its dividend by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years. D.R. Horton has a payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $15.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $173.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.35 and a 200-day moving average of $148.32. The stock has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $177.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.22.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.12.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

