Decred Market Capitalization Tops $216.46 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.36 or 0.00020033 BTC on exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $216.46 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00077558 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009694 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,201,592 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

