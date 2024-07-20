Decred Price Tops $13.22 on Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $214.13 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $13.22 or 0.00019822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00077983 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00009769 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,200,459 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

