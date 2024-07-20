Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Shares Up 0.2%

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$46.08 and last traded at C$45.99. 65,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 100,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.92.

DFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$52.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.95.

Definity Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 14.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$991.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1 billion. Definity Financial had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Definity Financial Co. will post 2.6896762 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

