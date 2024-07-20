Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,651,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,082,922. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

