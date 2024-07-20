Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,397 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.4% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Cornell University bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,560,000 after buying an additional 1,849,118 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $119,012,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,006,000 after buying an additional 744,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,122,000 after buying an additional 732,321 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,220. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.61. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $82.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

