Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FMB traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $51.43. The company had a trading volume of 52,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,944. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

