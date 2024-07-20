Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 10,839.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.7% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,175 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day moving average is $81.92.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

