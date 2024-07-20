Denali Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:DECAU) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECAU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.50. 3,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 1,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.
Denali Capital Acquisition Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68.
Denali Capital Acquisition Company Profile
Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.
