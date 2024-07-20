Destra Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.56 Million (DSYNC)

Destra Network (DSYNC) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. Destra Network has a total market capitalization of $217.89 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Destra Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Destra Network token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Destra Network has traded 71.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Destra Network Profile

Destra Network was first traded on March 9th, 2024. Destra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 938,673,423 tokens. The official website for Destra Network is www.destra.network. Destra Network’s official Twitter account is @destranetwork.

Destra Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Destra Network (DSYNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Destra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 942,824,508 in circulation. The last known price of Destra Network is 0.20926297 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $2,223,795.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.destra.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Destra Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Destra Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Destra Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

