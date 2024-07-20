discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Trading 1% Higher

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 741 ($9.61) and last traded at GBX 739 ($9.58). Approximately 50,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 152,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 732 ($9.49).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DSCV. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.36) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Monday, June 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

discoverIE Group Trading Down 0.5 %

discoverIE Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of £704.50 million, a PE ratio of 3,340.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 718.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 725.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 8.25 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,454.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Simon Gibbins purchased 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 683 ($8.86) per share, for a total transaction of £28,938.71 ($37,529.13). 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

discoverIE Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

Further Reading

