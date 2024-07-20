district0x (DNT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $721,152.22

district0x (DNT) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, district0x has traded up 6% against the US dollar. district0x has a market cap of $42.55 million and $721,152.22 worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One district0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get district0x alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About district0x

district0x was first traded on August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. district0x’s official website is district0x.io.

Buying and Selling district0x

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x is a blockchain project comprising a network and a token, DNT. The DNT is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used within the district0x network. The network is a decentralized platform for creating and operating “districts” or decentralized marketplaces or communities on the Ethereum blockchain. It uses Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries to launch and manage decentralized applications (dApps) as districts. DNT is primarily used for governance within the district0x network. Users stake their DNT to gain voting rights in a district’s decision-making processes, managed by an Aragon-powered decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). District0x was founded by Joe Urgo and Matus Lestan. Urgo’s background in cryptocurrency and trading, along with Lestan’s expertise in software development, shaped the vision and execution of the district0x project.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for district0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for district0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.