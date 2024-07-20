DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) Trading Down 1.4% This Week

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a market capitalization of $435.26 million and approximately $24.28 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official website is doggotothemoon.io. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Runes) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Runes) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Runes) is 0.00429482 USD and is up 9.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $29,486,747.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io/.”

