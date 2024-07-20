Dorchester Minerals, L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.702 per share by the energy company on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Down 1.2 %

DMLP stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.11. Dorchester Minerals has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $32.04.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 59.35% and a net margin of 66.57%. The business had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,741.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Dorchester Minerals news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 2,430 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,128.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,096.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 2,800 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $82,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,741.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 14,230 shares of company stock worth $447,968 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DMLP

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.