Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 107 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 857.9% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.13.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $378.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,635. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.93 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $104.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

