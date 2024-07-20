Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 29,207 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 158.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,688 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,527,738 shares of company stock worth $953,190,060 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,665,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,789,591. The firm has a market cap of $569.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $71.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

