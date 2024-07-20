Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires Shares of 3,432 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 253.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,340,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,265,000 after buying an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,684. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $84.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

