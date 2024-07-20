Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys New Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 44,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ERJ traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,989,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,803. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $31.27.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $896.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.92 million. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.84%. Research analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

