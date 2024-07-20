Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.55.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 11.1 %

CrowdStrike stock traded down $38.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.96. 42,145,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,948,068. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $140.52 and a one year high of $398.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $361.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a PE ratio of 575.41, a PEG ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

