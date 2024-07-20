Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 483.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DAR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,840,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,889. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average is $42.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $71.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAR. Citigroup raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAR

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.