Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,369,000 after buying an additional 190,758 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in S&P Global by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $398,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $479.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,295. The company has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $491.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.98.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SPGI. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.