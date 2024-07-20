Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,781,195,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,259,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,281,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,612,032,000 after acquiring an additional 81,028 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,239,198,000 after purchasing an additional 271,153 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,023,315,000 after buying an additional 101,485 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $817.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $12.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $751.20. 1,187,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,988. The firm has a market cap of $154.00 billion, a PE ratio of 80.34, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $740.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $747.44.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

