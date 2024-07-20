Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $292,000 Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,046 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.00. 5,799,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,611,291. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.26. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

