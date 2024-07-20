Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,634 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.80. 37,903,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,003,102. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $226.64.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

