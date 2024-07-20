Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $762,000 Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 335 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 225 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.84. 1,168,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $365.71. The stock has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.43.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

