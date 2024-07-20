Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $786,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Commons Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Zoetis by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.69. 2,130,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,458. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.81. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

