Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $881,000 Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CME. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,028,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.85. 1,554,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,966. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.11 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

