Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $971,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 154,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,323,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,905,000 after acquiring an additional 382,837 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 31,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,819,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,859. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $109.18. The company has a market capitalization of $166.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.99.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

