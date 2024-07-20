Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 16,538 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 9,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,346,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 118,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 127,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 17,169,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,617,277. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.